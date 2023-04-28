IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley have agreed to face off in a Steel Cage match on AEW programming.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite ended with Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club beating up Konosuke Takeshita, who had just teamed with Omega to defeat The Butcher and The Blade. The post-match fight included Omega, BCC members and The Elite. After the show, Omega cut a promo and called on AEW President Tony Khan to help deal with the situation.

“How about we make a deal? Hey Tony, instead of letting the inmates run the asylum for a change, how about you lock these guys where they can’t run, where they can’t hide, and you take on me? You want to see how tough I can be? You think we’re just kids, huh? You think we can’t fight? You think we can just wrestle? I’ll show you, I’ll show you. Hope you’re listening, Tony. This is far from over, you hear me? This is far from over, Moxley! No more running, no more hiding. No more, no more. Goodbye, goodnight,” Omega said in the video below.

AEW later posted a clip of The Blackpool Combat Club responding to Omega, as seen below. Moxley accepted the challenge and issued a warning.

“Kenny, compadre, my old friend, you want to step in a cage with Jon Moxley? You want to put yourself locked in a cage with animals like the BCC? I guarantee, I promise you, you’re going to walk out of that building with a broken heart and a broken fucking face,” Moxley said.

The Steel Cage match will be the fourth singles bout between Omega and Moxley. Moxley won their Unsanctioned Lights Out Match at AEW Full Gear in November 2019, then Omega captured the AEW World Title from Moxley on the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 2, 2020. Their last singles match saw then-World Champion Omega retain over Moxley in the infamous Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution in March 2021.

AEW is promising more details on the Steel Cage match during tonight’s Rampage episode.

“How about you lock these guys in a place where they can’t run and you fight me” – @KennyOmegamanX, after the brutal attack to @Takesoup Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite. How will @JonMoxley and the #BlackpoolCombatClub respond? Watch #AEWRampage TONIGHT at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/gd9thcfvZZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2023

After Dynamite, @JonMoxley accepted @KennyOmegamanX's challenge to fight in a cage!

Will @TonyKhan sanction an Omega vs Mox cage match, and if so, when and where will it take place?

Find out soon, TONIGHT on #AEWRampage at a special start time of 6:30pm ET/ 3:30pm PT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/yiR6HMrTZw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2023

