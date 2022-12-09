AEW’s Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley were reportedly “really sick” this past week.

Paquette missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping due to the illness, according to the Wrestling Observer, and Moxley was feeling really bad the day before, but he went to the TV tapings in Cedar Park, TX because he knew he had to be there for storyline with William Regal and keeping together The Blackpool Combat Club as a group.

Moxley was asked on Wednesday about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita on AEW Rampage, because AEW President Tony Khan is wanting to strengthen Rampage. The Moxley vs. Takeshita match will open tonight’s Rampage episode, and word is that everyone ended up thrilled with the match.

As seen in the Instagram video below, Paquette and Moxley attended Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, as guests of the Bengals.

