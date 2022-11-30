The official Twitter account of the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals released a video featuring AEW superstars Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, who announced that they will be this weekend’s Rulers of the Jungle for the Bengals game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This means that Mox and Renee will lead the team in their pregame “Who Dey” chant ritual that is done for every home game. Check out the video below.

Former AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida took to Twitter to hype up this evening’s edition of Dark, where Shida will be taking on Layla Luciano. Her tweet reads, “Tonight!!!! Hagane’s debut and your Holy Shida in action.”