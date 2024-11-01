Jon Moxley will be in the house in “The City of Brotherly Love” on Saturday night.

Ahead of this week’s edition of AEW Collision, the company has confirmed Jon Moxley for Saturday night’s episode.

Previously announced for the November 2 show in Philadelphia, PA. is Mariah May (c) vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron in a Dia De Los Muertos Match, as well as Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.