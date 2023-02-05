Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.

What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples? A man of controlled chaos.

A man without fear of any challenger.

A man born to fight. Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9 Watch it live on @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/GCBVZCKm8Q — (@JoshLBarnett) February 5, 2023

Moxley will join other big names like Johnny Bloodsport (Morrison), Timothy Thathcer, Mike Bailey, and Kota Ibushi.