Pro-wrestling/MMA star and former UFC Champion Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be competing at the March 30th Bloodsport 9 special in Los Angeles. This will be The Purveyor of Violence’s fourth year in a row competing at the prestigious event, which is held under the GCW Banner.
What would a Bloodsport show be with out one of its staples?
A man of controlled chaos.
A man without fear of any challenger.
A man born to fight.
Jon Moxley is back at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9
— (@JoshLBarnett) February 5, 2023
Moxley will join other big names like Johnny Bloodsport (Morrison), Timothy Thathcer, Mike Bailey, and Kota Ibushi.