The indie federation Wrestling REVOLVER issued the following press release announcing that top AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley will be appearing at the October 30th Tales From The Ring event in Clive, Iowa. Details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

JON MOXLEY comes to Wrestling Revolver 10/30!

ProWrestlingRevolver.com – Jon Moxley (All Elite Wrestling on TNT) is coming to Wrestling Revolver to join Sami Callihan (IMPACT Wrestling on AXSTV/Twitch) to reform Switchblade Conspiracy on Saturday, October 30 at the Horizon Events Center, 2100 NW 100th ST, Clive, IA for “Tales From the Ring 3”!

Davey Richards also returns to Revolver and joins Eddie Edwards in a Wolves reunion.

Also announced:

– Former IMPACT Wrestling World champion, Revolver Tag champion, Former Revolver Scramble champion, Former WWE Cruiserweight champion Rich Swann

– Former 2x Impact Wrestling X-Division champion Ace Austin

– Trey Miguel

– WARHORSE

– Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Jessicka Havok

– Former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Jake Crist

– 2x Revolver champion “The Monster Hunter” Matt Palmer

– The debut of Bille Starkz and Everett Connors