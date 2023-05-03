Jon Moxley has been announced for a second NJPW event this year.

It was announced during today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event that Moxley will be returning to Japan for NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 4 in Osaka.

We noted earlier how Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii captured the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles from Strong Style at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku. After the match, Moxley’s former protégé, Shota Umino, came out and announced Moxley’s Dominion appearance. He then revealed the promo seen below.

“Well, maybe this is none of my business, but maybe I want to make it my business. The storm is coming to Japan… The Death Rider. How y’all gonna pick on my young boy like that? At Dominion, The Boogeyman of NJPW returns,” Moxley said.

It was speculated on commentary that we could see Moxley, Umino and a partner challenge Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii for the titles at Dominion.

NJPW previously announced Moxley for the Resurgence pay-per-view on Sunday, May 21 in Long Beach, CA, but no opponent has been announced.

Moxley has not wrestled in Japan since February 9, 2020, where he retained the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title over Minoru Suzuki at NJPW New Beginning In Osaka. Resurgence will be Moxley’s first NJPW match since October 27, 2022, where he made a surprise appearance at The Night Before Rumble On 44th Street, teaming with Okada, Eddie Kingston, Homicide, The Amazing Red and YOH to defeat Jay White, Juice Robinson, Jorel Nelson, Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and El Phantasmo. His last NJPW singles match was the No DQ win over El Desperado at Music City Mayhem on July 30, 2022.

Below is Moxley’s promo from today:

