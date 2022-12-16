Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage.

Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear.

“Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight. Watch Rampage to witness my husbands ear clinging on for dear life. [melting face emoji] [exploding head emoji] @AEW,” she wrote.

Tonight’s Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. The show will also feature a promo by IWGP & AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue, Wardlow vs. indie talent Exodus Prime, plus an eight-man main event with AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Trent Seven, Kip Sabian, The Butcher and The Blade. You can click here for full spoilers.

Below is Renee’s full tweet:

Since I had to live through the trauma, I suggest you join me in the emotional turmoil tonight. Watch Rampage to witness my husbands ear clinging on for dear life. 🫠🤯 @AEW pic.twitter.com/FEthvC7qTH — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 16, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.