Last night GCW held their Draft Day special from Las Vegas Nevada, which saw company champion Nick Gage defeat AJ Gray to retain the title in the main event.

Shortly afterwards Gage would be confronted by AEW superstar Jon Moxley, who confronted the MDK King and brawled with him all around the venue to close the show. This is the second time in the last few months that the Purveyor of Violence had shown up to a GCW show in search of Gage. Check out clips from their brawl below.

@DaveOscuro: when’s Gage vs Moh happening? Moxley 45 seconds later:

pic.twitter.com/7yWW4Xuu20 — Carney Stinson (@Adam_N_Yeary) May 16, 2021