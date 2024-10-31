Jon Moxley says he may have wound up dead if he hadn’t found Renee Paquette.

While speaking during a recent interview with Authority Magazine, the reigning AEW World Champion named his wife as the MVP of his own life.

“Mox” said, “I’ve been fortunate enough to learn from a diverse array of the best minds in the business. I’ve had so many amazing teachers and, since I’m of the mind that we have 2 ears but only one mouth, think it’s wise to listen more than you talk. However, If I had to give out an MVP trophy for the profound difference maker in my life it would unquestionably go to my wife, Renee Paquette, hands down. I might very well be dead had our paths never crossed.”

He continued, “I was lucky enough to meet her right as I was starting to realize some material success, so that was a bit of a crossroads where I could have easily veered down a more destructive path. Now I had something ACTUALLY valuable, I had this person. As it was, I still almost destroyed my entire life so thankfully, she’s been here to be the linchpin holding the whole damn thing together.”

Mercedes Mone is back with another edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter.

In this edition, she commented on the most memorable tag team matches in her career. She wrote,

Moné Memories: The Most Memorable Tag Team Matches

When I think back to the most memorable tag team matches I’ve fought in, two matches come to mind. The first is a multi-person tag. Me, Natalia, and Bayley vs The Riot Squad at WWE Evolution. The match was so important to me. Bayley and I were fighting so hard to make tag team titles. I remember Hunter coming up to me at Evolution and telling me you know, we are going to get these tag team titles one day. We are going to work for it. It was so important to me, I just wanted to show him and the audience that tag team wrestling was important. I wanted them to see that it mattered, so girls had something to fight for instead of just random Monday Night Raw or Smackdown matches. This match really opened the eyes of the WWE. We wanted tag team titles to be brought into existence. Later that year, I believe in December, Vince McMahon announced that we would get a women’s tag team title, which was so cool.

The second match popping into my head happened in 2020 or 2021. It was Bayley and I against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. I remember TJ Wilson, our coach and producer, always raving about the tag team match and how amazing it was. I need to go back and watch that, come to think of it. It was the tag team match on Smackdown where Bayley turned on me. The match was so intense. Bayley and I were finally getting our tag team moves and psychology in stride, and Nia and Shayna also meshed so well as a team. To this day, I see clips online, and I love to watch the highlights.