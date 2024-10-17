Jon Moxley and his crew were running roughshod on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the six-man tag team match featuring Kyle O’Reilly, Orange Cassidy, & Rocky Romero facing off against Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson), Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir interrupted.

The Blackpool Combat Club specifically went after Orange Cassidy, who came to the aid of Bryan Danielson near the end of the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.

As the show was going off the air, Top Flight, Action Andretti, and The Dark Order came out to the ring to make the save, but they only looked on without getting involved.

Moxley then cut a promo where he said that anyone who is involved with AEW is under attack.

In another segment on the show, Daniel Garcia and Private Party were shown backstage where they confronted The Elite, questioning why they didn’t help out as they are the EVPs of the company. The Bucks walked off and said it was none of their business.