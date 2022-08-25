Jon Moxley is your unified AEW world champion.

The Purveyor of Violence defeated CM Punk on this evening’s Dynamite from his hometown of Ohio after hitting Punk with a pair of Death Rider DDTS. In fact…Moxley utterly dominated the former champion, beating him senseless in a matter of minutes. Highlights from the match can be found below.

Did CM Punk just re-injure his foot in these early minutes?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gTiqp9dRL0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

The undisputed #AEW World Champion Jon Moxley celebrates, while a heartbroken CM Punk is helped out of the arena. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aQZxAPOlM4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2022

Punk won the title from Adam Page back at Double or Nothing, but immediately missed action due to breaking his foot. Moxley won the interim title at Forbidden Door in June, and has carried the brand as champion ever since.