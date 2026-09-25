Jon Moxley will bring two Death Riders stablemates to an independent wrestling ring next month for a six-person match against The Infantry.

DEFY Wrestling announced that the Death Riders and The Infantry will meet at All Heart on October 1 at the Lincoln Factory in Detroit. The promotion said standing-room-only tickets remained available when it posted the match on Monday.

The Death Riders side comprises Moxley, Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia. Shawn Dean, Trish Adora and Carlie Bravo represent The Infantry. It puts two AEW-associated trios into a DEFY match, giving the independent promotion a contest built around two established teams and a mix of men’s and women’s competitors.

Moxley’s appearance comes while he holds the AEW Continental Championship. The October date follows previous independent appearances alongside his AEW schedule, and adds another DEFY date to his independent schedule.

DEFY’s announcement did not name a stipulation or say whether any championship will be at stake. The promotion has identified the six participants and venue; further event details remain to be confirmed.

BREAKING: DEATH RIDERS go to war with THE INFANTRY on October 1st at Lincoln Factory in Detroit! Standing Room Only — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) September 21, 2026

Source: DEFY Wrestling’s match announcement.