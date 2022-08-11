Tonight’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite was headlined by Jon Moxley defending the interim world championship against Chris Jericho, only the second time the two men have wrestled under the AEW banner.

The match was a hard-hitting back-and-forth affair that saw plenty of false finishes, but in the end the Purveyor of Violence managed to secure the victory after trapping the Wizard in his signature Bully Choke submission. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Moxley dives into Jericho and lays right hands into the head of Jericho! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/tRbimAh7tF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

It's an absolute bloodbath in this championship match between Mox and Jericho! It’s #AEWDynamite #QuakeByTheLake LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/o9RXLxkCIP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 11, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Quake By The Lake can be found here.