Jon Moxley is still your GCW world champion.
The Purveyor of Violence defeated Homicide at this evening’s “The Wrld On GCW” pay-per-view from a sold-out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Moxley secured the victory after nailing the indie legend with the Paradigm Shift onto a steel chair. Highlights from the match can be found below.
