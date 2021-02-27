The Purveyor of Violence has once again come out on top.
Last night Jon Moxley took on Bullet Club’s KENTA on a special edition of NJPW STRONG, a match that had been highly anticipated ever since the sub-series premiered several months ago. KENTA would later win an early tournament on STRONG for the right to challenge Moxley for the United States championship.
The bout was a brutal back and forth affair, with Moxley emerging victorious after connecting with his signature Death Rider (Paradigm Shift) DDT. This was his third successful defense of the U.S. title since reclaiming it as last year’s WrestleKingdom 14.
What this means for Moxley in terms of future NJPW appearances remains unclear. He is set to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW world title at the March 7th Revolution pay per view.
