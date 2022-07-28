Tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite opened with Jon Moxley defending the interim world championship against RUSH, who earned the title opportunity by picking up ten straight victories across AEW, ROH, and matches in Mexico.

The contest was a hard-hitting back and forth affair, but in the end the Purveyor of Violence would emerge victorious after locking in the bulldog choke. This marks his second successful defense since winning the gold at Forbidden Door last month. Highlights from the matchup can be seen below.

Rush stops Moxley in his tracks, jumping him before the champion gets the chance to enter the ring! It’s #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/cii8ceo1gH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

Rush using anything at his disposal to put the champion in trouble in this championship match! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ni5BuQs4dt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

