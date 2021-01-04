The Purveyor of Violence has returned to NJPW…kind of.

Jon Moxley appeared on night one of this morning’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view in a pre-taped video promo, where Mox warned anyone eyeing his IWGP United States championship, a title he has not been able to defend since February due to the ongoing pandemic.

Many men have vied for that US title contract, but they all thought they were gonna get off easy. They all hoped and prayed that the United States Heavyweight Champion would never return. But I am the boogeyman in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I will get you eventually. So whoever walks out of the Tokyo Dome with that contract, make no mistake about it—I’m coming for you.

Bullet Club member KENTA, who has been calling out Moxley since he won the briefcase several months ago, defeated Satoshi Kojima to hold onto the future title opportunity, then took another shot at Moxley on Twitter. He simply writes, “See you soon.”

Check out the promo and KENTA’s tweet below.