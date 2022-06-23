AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently appeared on The Sessions with host Renee Paquette (Mox’s wife), where the Purveyor of Violence spoke in-depth about his stint in an alcohol rehabilitation facility last year, and what he was going through physically before he made the decision to get help. Moxley also reveals that one therapist suggested that he retire from pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Details what was going on with him before entering rehab:

“Night sweats, crazy nightmares, my chemicals are all unbalanced, wacky mood swings. Let’s say it hasn’t been easy. The not drinking part is easy. It’s not like I have some desire to drink. I have no desire to drink. I can’t even imagine drinking right now. Not drinking was easy. I wanted to stop drinking for a long time. I was trying to quit drinking for a long time. Just dealing with all the after effects and what happens to you physically when your body goes through this metamorphosis, trying to re-calibrate itself has not been easy.”

Says one therapist told him he should retire:

“I’m on national television while I’m going through these problems and being in front of everybody. A lot of people in my position would have stayed in rehab a lot longer. I would have stayed in hiding a lot longer than I was. The one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. She said, ‘Start a wrestling school. Train some kids. You know what the problem is? You gotta get out of there.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s that.’”

How he felt in his first match back from rehab:

“So my first match back, you think it’s gonna be like, ‘Okay, well, now you’re sober so you’re just going to feel like a million dollars.’ It doesn’t really work like that. It was weird. It was like my legs were in quicksand. I didn’t have any adrenaline, not that I didn’t have any adrenaline, so much is like, I wasn’t nervous. It’s hard to put into words, but it used to be like this big, long, giant process to get ready to go out and do a match or wrestle, like this transformation to be ready to go to the ring. I think people who probably don’t spend their lives partying too much or whatever, probably take for granted just waking up in the morning and feeling good. I feel like I’m cheating. Like, the novelty hasn’t fully worn off of not having a hangover. Just like waking up and being like, okay, I don’t have to worry about being massively dehydrated or feeling like crap or whatever. For me, it’s almost like I got a cheat code or something.”

