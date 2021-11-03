AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently appeared on the My Mom’s Basement show with host Robbie Fox, where the Purveyor of Violence spoke about his love for independent wrestling before sharing a story about a recent match he had with DEFY Wrestling in Seattle. Highlights from the interview are below.

His love for indie wrestling:

I love indie wrestling, and especially right now, they got hit really hard, really hard man with [the] pandemic and not being able to run shows and everything. A lot of those guys were starving because being an indie wrestler… I mean I never made sh*t on the indies. The fact that guys are making good money now and they got good opportunities now. There’s just more opportunity, there’s more technology, there’s more stuff. There’s more ways to get your merchandise out and all that but when the pandemic hit, they just got killed and I came from the indies so I almost felt like a responsibility to try to help, you know?

Says he was asked by DEFY to be a last minute replacement:

I worked with a guy named Schaff the other day at DEFY Wrestling on a completely random pop-in, like on a whim at the last second. I was on my way home from New York and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re in a bit of an emergency. What are the odds do you think you could — like this is a long shot but do you think you could make it up to Seattle?’ And I was like, ‘Let me ask my wife.

How he and Renee made a day trip out of it:

Can we take a day trip to Seattle to save the day here?’ And she’s like, ‘Sure’ because we love Seattle, right? So like, ‘Let’s try to fly with the baby first. We haven’t done that. It’s only a 90-minute flight, right? Two hours?’ So we do that, pop in, do a nice, fun — I love matches like that where it’s just like, there’s a purity to them. [They] don’t have to be like the main event of WrestleMania, you know? I just love the purity of wrestling.

