AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with DAZN to hype up this Sunday’s Revolution pay per view, where the Purveyor of Violence will be taking on Kenny Omega in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch for the AEW world title. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How it’s hard to determine who the best wrestler in the world is:

It’s not like hockey where if you win a Stanley Cup, you’re the best hockey team. In wrestling, that’s not necessarily the case. It’s different. You can be one of the best. The most important thing is how do you say who’s better: Shawn Michaels or Ric Flair? You can’t pick. If your favorite wrestler growing up when you were a kid was Big Van Vader or Ahmed Johnson, then they’re the best wrestler in the world to you. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter who drew more money or who had people think had better matches. The most important thing is you just got to be the best you.

Says he and Omega are the best because they are not being held back by anything:

But yes, I think we are the two best wrestlers in the world right now. Because if I had to answer why, I’d say because what we do, especially here at AEW, is we’re being the best versions of ourselves. We’re not being fettered or held back. We’re not being put in any boxes. We’re fully creating the things we want to create the things we want to be. We’re not being held back by just about anything.

On the creative freedom they have in AEW: