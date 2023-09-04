Jon Moxley is your new AEW International Champion.

The Death Rider defeated Orange Cassidy in the main event of this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Cassidy, beaten down from 31 successful defenses of the title over the last 300+ days, gave everything he had against Moxley, but eventually fell victim to a pair of elevated DDTs. This marks Moxley’s first run as International Champion, and his fourth overall.

Full results to tonight’s All Out can be found here.