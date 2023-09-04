Jon Moxley is your new AEW International Champion.
The Death Rider defeated Orange Cassidy in the main event of this evening’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Cassidy, beaten down from 31 successful defenses of the title over the last 300+ days, gave everything he had against Moxley, but eventually fell victim to a pair of elevated DDTs. This marks Moxley’s first run as International Champion, and his fourth overall.
Jon Moxley is sadistic! IT’S MAIN EVENT TIME or whatever…
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal @OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/qXcs7LdKQm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
ORANGE CASSIDY IS BITING JON MOXLEY!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal @OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/OhekkQBGMP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Orange is fighting out of Moxley's submissions!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/ihvaFBZUm0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
The hands are in the pockets!
Order #AEWAllOut on PPV right now!
🇺🇸 https://t.co/fDofZ563Cv
🔗 https://t.co/iawFge9Cal@OrangeCassidy | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/v2j5GWO0tO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
#AndNEW#AEW International Champion is Jon Moxley!#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/vkVHeslJzU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2023
Full results to tonight’s All Out can be found here.