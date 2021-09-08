AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley spoke with Cincinnati.com to hype tonight’s Dynamite on TNT, where the Purveyor of Violence faces off against NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki. During the interview Moxley touches on how excited he is to work in front of his hometown, adding that it is an untouched market that has a huge wrestling following. Highlights are below.

On Cincinnati being an untouched market in the pro-wrestling industry:

“Cincinnati has been an underserved market traditionally. Especially being from here, we don’t get the big pay-per-views or the big marquee matches and I think that’s a mistake because this is a big sports city and it’s a big wrestling town with a rich wrestling history and we’ve got a lot of wrestling fans. You could really make this a marquee stop on the wrestling loop along with places like New York, Chicago and Philadelphia. Cincinnati can be right there with those. I’ve taken it as a personal mission to show AEW and the world how good of a market this can be and how good the fans are here.”

On his early days training as a pro-wrestler:

“I was not going to quit. The toughness aspect of it wasn’t an issue for me. I was bound and determined to not even just get through that, but to get good at this. There was no other avenue. I put all my chips into this basket. I was going to learn this and get good at this. Either that or nothing because I had no other life except that.”

Getting to wrestle in front of his hometown:

“It gives you kind of an extra boost,” Moxley said about wrestling in front of Cincinnati fans. “It’s like Superman flying close to the sun; you kind of get reenergized a bit. At least I do when I get back to Cincinnati, as soon as I pull in and get WEBN on the radio and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah. I’m home. This is where I started this whole journey out.'”