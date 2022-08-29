Jon Moxley spoke with iHeart Cincy 360 recently, and during it, he discussed CM Punk referring to him as the worst member of the Blackpool Combat Club in a recent promo.

Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal are in the group. Moxley doesn’t mind the attempted insult.

“It’s actually an awesome situation to be the worst guy in your group, because I get to learn from those guys,” Moxley said (per Wrestling Inc). “I want to be around people like them, you know — iron sharpens iron.”

Moxley beat Punk to unify the AEW World Championship on last week’s AEW Dynamite.