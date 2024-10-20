During Saturday night’s episode of Collision, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley commented on why he’s been keeping his AEW World Championship title belt in a black bag. He said,

“Regarding the AEW World Champion, nothing has changed. Nothing is different. Nothing changed last Saturday night. Nothing has changed since the moment I arrived in AEW. Nobody owns that belt. It doesn’t belong to anybody. It’s not for Bryan Danielson or anybody else. It’s for the position. And only one man has ever sat in that chair. That is me. Somebody spent a lot of money on that belt and it’s really supposed to mean something. It’s just gold and leather and when I look at it, it’s a symbol of everything I hate in this sport. It’s a symbol of everything I’ve been fighting against in this business for years. Everything that AEW was not supposed to be. If nobody else is gonna say it, I’ll say it.”

Following Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s ‘Forged in Excellence’ (Night One) event, the following matches have been announced for Sunday’s ‘Forged in Excellence’ (Night Two) show:

AEW International Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Josh Alexander

ROH Women’s World Championship:

Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

QPW Qatar Championship:

Classy Ali (c) vs. El Reverso

Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

Trevor Lee vs. Jake Something vs. Stu Grayson vs. Alex Zayne vs. Sheldon Jean vs. Mike Rollins

Bully Ray & QT Marshall (w/ Harley Cameron) vs. Raj Dhesi & Bhupinder Gujjar