Jon Moxley opens up about his participation in the AEW Continental Classic.

The Death Rider picked up another victory in the tournament on last night’s Dynamite, which leaves him with six points and at the top of his league. Moxley cut a promo backstage after the win (over Jay Lethal), where he expressed his excitement about the Continental Classic and how the competition of who is the best inside the ring is the lifeblood that AEW was built on.

If it turns out that entering the Continental Classic tournament was a bad idea, I won’t find out until it’s too late. I’m banged up. Maybe the last four years is finally catching up with me because nobody has done it, anyone in the world, like I do it over the last four years. My head hurts, my neck hurts, my back hurts, now my knee hurts. I’m getting tingliness in my fingers all the time. I live in pain on a day-to-day basis like most people can’t even imagine and now, on top of that, I feel like my head is not screwed on straight all the time lately. I have doctors prescribing me this medication and that medication. I’m just sick of it all. I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. I’m sick and tired of being pissed off, of my body failing me. I’m sick and tired of being depressed. Sick and tired of being pissed off about the entire last year. I’m just sick and tired of being pissed off. I’m going to do the only thing I know how to do, the only thing I’ve ever been good at. I’m going to wrestle my way out of it. I’m going to fight my way out of it. With every ounce, every drop of sweat and effort and will I have of winning this Continental Classic tournament. This kind of thing, this is what AEW was built on. Two guys in the ring, best wrestlers in the world, giving it their all, feeling that feeling and when you give every ounce of yourself in the ring and pushing the limits and pushing the boundaries and people stand up and go ‘Oh my God, what did I just see?’ Feeling that connection with the audience that loves wrestling as much as we do. That’s what AEW is about. Somebody has to step up and win this tournament, and show the world exactly what AEW is, exactly what All Elite Wrestling can be. That’s just gonna have to be me. Anybody can say what they want. I’m the Ace of the World, bitch, and that’s just the way it is. There is nobody in this tournament that can do anything to me worse than I deal with on a daily basis. Nothing they can bring to me that is worse than fighting the demons I fight on a daily basis. You think I’m shot, you think my trigger has been pulled, you think I’m ripe for the picking. Please. Please. Take your shot.