AEW superstar and former world champion Jon Moxley recently filed to trademark the term “The Switchblades,” as well as “Switchblade Conspiracy” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The monikers refer to Moxley’s former tag team with top IMPACT talent Sami Callihan when the two worked the independent circuits and were even former wXw tag team champions.

Moxley made the filing through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins, with a full descriptions of what that entails below.

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”