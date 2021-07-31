Jon Moxley has commented on Domino’s Pizza disavowing the pizza cutter promotion that aired during the main event of Wednesday’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As noted, Dynamite featured Nick Gage using a pizza cutter on Chris Jericho during their No DQ main event, right before a Domino’s commercial aired as a picture-in-picture ad, showing a pizza being sliced by a pizza cutter. Domino’s issued a statement disavowing the ad on Thursday. It was noted that they had no prior knowledge of the promotion, and that they may pull all advertising from AEW programming. You can click here for that report.

Moxley appeared on Cincy 3:60 on Friday to promote Dynamite in Cincinnati on September 8, and was asked about the Domino’s debacle.

“Domino’s Pizza needs to chill out,” Moxley said. “They need to chill man. It was a coincidence. You know what? Jump on the bandwagon man. You don’t think Nick Gage can sell some pizzas for you? Come on. You know that the Noid is played out at this point and you’re bringing back the Noid? Come on.”

Moxley was also asked about his rival Gage making his AEW debut against Jericho.

“It was awesome,” Moxley said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited or nervous to watch a match ever. I know both of those guys from two different periods of my life so well, and those two different universes I would’ve never imagined merging. It was like ‘what? Am I doing some drugs that I didn’t remember that I took right now? What’s going on with the world right now?’ I was standing back there with Eddie (Kingston). We were watching on the monitor and he’s going up for the Frankensteiner and we’re like holding hands, like ‘oh my god.’ That match freaking ruled man. That was awesome.”

For those who missed it, you can click here to read Gage’s apology over the pizza cutter moment.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.