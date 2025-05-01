Jon Moxley continues to assert his dominance in All Elite Wrestling.

As of Wednesday, April 30, his current reign as AEW World Champion reached the 200-day milestone, having begun at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event in October 2024.

Throughout this title run, Moxley has successfully defended the championship against top-tier opponents including Cope, Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland.

This reign now stands as the fourth longest in AEW history. Notably, Moxley also holds the third longest reign, with a 277-day stretch as champion back in 2020.

AEW wrestler MJF is making waves beyond the wrestling ring, earning recognition in the acting world as one of the Associated Press’ 11 breakout actors that moviegoers should keep an eye on.

The AP spotlighted MJF’s upcoming role in Happy Gilmore 2, where he shared a strong connection with his co-stars. Reflecting on the filming experience, MJF said,

“In between scenes, we could look at each other and know what we were thinking and make each other laugh without talking.”

Happy Gilmore 2 is just one of several projects on MJF’s growing film résumé. Two more films, Stranglehold and The Floaters, are currently in post-production.

Back in AEW, MJF has been working to gain entry into The Hurt Syndicate, a faction that requires unanimous approval from its three members. So far, Bobby Lashley remains the lone holdout.

Montel Vontavious Porter, better known as MVP, is a former United States Heavyweight Champion and currently serves as the charismatic mouthpiece for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. Known for his sharp suits and even sharper mic skills, MVP consistently ranks among the best-dressed figures in professional wrestling.

While he’s not actively chasing a return to full-time in-ring action, he’s not closing the door on it either.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, MVP commented on whether he’s done wrestling. He said,

“No, not yet. I got a little bit left in me. It’s funny — we did a six-man about a month ago, give or take, and they were teasing me because I was actually in there for a little while, and it felt good. It was coming back to me, and Shelton said, ‘Are you ever gonna tag out?’ I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, maybe I should.’”

