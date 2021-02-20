AEW superstar Jon Moxley recently spoke with Metro UK about a number of different subject, including how the Purveyor of Violence hopes to compete in AEW’s tag division and how former TNT champion Brodie Lee would have been his partner of choice. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he enjoys tag wrestling and hopes to get back in with AEW’s competitive division:

I like tag team wrestling, you know? And there’s so many great tag teams here that I wanna get to work with. But it’s like, okay, I’m gonna need a suitable partner, not just any random guy. I want a full, actual good tag team run with a good partner, make a real run at having a run in this tag division.

Would have loved to partner up with Brodie Lee:

The guy I was thinking about doing it with was Brodie Lee,” Moxley said. “He was a good friend, and I wrestled him so many millions of times, our styles would have complemented each other very well. You want somebody who compliments you. Maybe they do things you don’t do, and vice versa. I thought a Shield-Wyatt mash-up super team would have been a really cool tag team. Me and Brodie could have really gone on a f–king rampage as a team!

On when he saw a run in the tag division happening: