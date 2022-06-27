Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi, with the winner being crowned the AEW interim world champion as the current world champion, CM Punk, is out with injury.
The match was as competitive as advertised, with Tanahashi nearly winning the title on several occasions. However, in the end, it would be the Purveyor of Violence who would earn the victory, officially making him a two-time AEW world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Full results to Forbidden Door can be found here.