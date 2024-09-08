Bryan Danielson retained his AEW World Championship in an excellent, incredibly hard fought battle against TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry at AEW All Out 2024 on Saturday, September 7.

And that was the normal part of his evening.

Once the match wrapped up, Killshot entered the ring and laid out “The American Dragon,” before sharing a moment staring at his former Jurassic Express tag-team partner “Jungleboy” Jack Perry.

This led to Christian Cage coming out with The Patriarchy and his guaranteed title shot at any time, any place.

Before he could enter the ring to cash it in, Jon Moxley showed up with Marina Shafir to block the ring. Fellow BCC members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta were joined by PAC in blocking the ring.

The Patriarchy ended up going to the back, however it was what happened next that shocked everyone inside NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Mox would be joined by Castagnoli, PAC and Shafir in brutally and savagely attacking Danielson, wrapping a plastic bag around his face and mouth, attempting to suffocate the AEW World Champion as fans chanted, “This is murder!”

PAC and Shafir took turns holding Yuta back as he cried and was forced to watch without being able to help his friend.

AEW is refusing to share the footage of what happened, noting via X, “Due to the graphic nature of the attack on Bryan Danielson, we will not be sharing the footage. AEW does not condone such actions.”

Check out a slideshot photo gallery of the graphic post-match scene that followed the AEW Championship co-main event at AEW All Out 2024 via the WrestlingHeadlines.com Instagram post embedded below.

