The post-AEW All In: London 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a bang on Wednesday night.

At the August 28 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, a brand new theme song hit to bring out Jon Moxley through the crowd to start off the program.

“The Purveyor of Violence” made his way to the ring to kick off the show with a brief impromptu appearance, which saw him call out Darby Allin, promising him he won’t be hard to find.

After turning to leave, Mox came back and said it’s gonna take time for everyone to wrap their brains around this, but “this is not your company anymore.”

Before the main event segment with Bryan Danielson, Mox appeared again in a backstage segment with Marina Shafir, attacking some random Joe’s and security before vowing to teach a “lesson in humility.”