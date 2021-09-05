Last night GCW held their Art of WarGames event, which featured GCW world champion Matt Cardona issuing an open challenge in the evening’s main event where he quickly defeated Frank The Clown.

Shortly afterwards GCW regular G-Raver came to the ring with a number of druids in what looked like another challenge, but nothing came of the confrontation and Raver and his druids left the ring one by one.

However, one druid remained and attacked Cardona by hitting a Paradigm Shift. AEW superstar Jon Moxley then revealed himself to the crowd, who gave the Purveyor of Violence a hero’s welcome. Moxley dropped Cardona with a second Paradigm Shift on a number of light-tubes, then pinned him to become the new GCW world champion.

Jon Moxley turned up as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and won the GCW title! Awesome. 🎥 @luchaoutsiders pic.twitter.com/F88EW7pati — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) September 5, 2021

Deathmatch king Nick Gage would then appear to confront his old rival Moxley, making it clear that he intends to get his title back somewhere down the line.