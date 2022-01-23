Jon Moxley made a surprise appearance at tonight’s Northeast Wrestling Wrestlefest 26 event in Poughkeepsie, New York during the opening match as he beat Channing Thomas.

Fellow AEW stars such as Malakai Black, Penta El Zero Miedo, Christopher Daniels, Thunder Rosa, and Mark Henry are also appearing at the show. Both Moxley and Renee Paquette have made appearances for NEW in the past.

Moxley returned to AEW this Wednesday after being in inpatient treatment for alcohol. He defeated Ethan Page on Friday’s AEW Rampage in Washington, DC before he will defend the GCW World Championship against Homicide at Sunday’s The Wrld on GCW pay-per-view.