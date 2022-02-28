Jon Moxley will be defending the GCW World Heavyweight Championship against AJ Gray at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6. GCW announced the news today on Twitter:

“*BREAKING* Officially Signed for #JJSB6PT1: *GCW World Title* JON MOXLEY vs AJ GRAY Plus: Alex Colon vs JWM (Ultraviolent Title) JJSB6 Pt 1 Thurs 3/31 – 8PM http://JJSBDALLAS1.EVENTBRITE.COM JJSB6 Pt 2 Fri 4/1 – 1159PM http://JJSBDALLAS2.EVENTBRITE.COM Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

This comes after Gray had issued a challenge to Moxley on Friday night at GCW Welcome to Heartbreak. Alex Colon vs. John Wayne Murdoch was previously confirmed for the show in addition to Joey Janela vs. Sean Waltman.