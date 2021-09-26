Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a street fight will take place at the NJPW Strong Showdown tapings on Sunday, October 17 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

This is a rematch from Friday’s Rampage where Moxley and Kingston went over in a Lights Out Match. Here are the updated cards:

Saturday, October 16

Jay White vs. Fred Yehi

Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo

Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

Sunday, October 17