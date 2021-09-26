Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a street fight will take place at the NJPW Strong Showdown tapings on Sunday, October 17 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.
This is a rematch from Friday’s Rampage where Moxley and Kingston went over in a Lights Out Match. Here are the updated cards:
Saturday, October 16
- Jay White vs. Fred Yehi
- Juice Robinson vs. El Phantasmo
- Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
Sunday, October 17
- Street fight: Jon Moxley& Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer
- Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC vs. Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Alex Coughlin
- Will Ospreay vs. Alex Zayne