AEW has announced more matchups for this Tuesday’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic DARK, which will feature former world champion Jon Moxley in action along with his partner, Eddie Kingston. Details are below.

-Eddie Kingston/Jon Moxley versus Milk Chocolate

-Ashley D’Amboise versus Nyla Rose

-Bear Bronson versus Brian Cage

-Ryan Nemeth/Cezar Bononi versus Adrian Alanis/Liam Gray

-Mike Sydal versus Powerhouse Hobbs

-The Factory versus Jake Logan/RYZIN/Rick Recon

-Big Swole/Red Velvet versus MK Twins

-Willow Nightingale versus Diamante

-Jungle Boy versus Marty Casaus

-Varsity Blondes versus Jaylen Brandyn/Traevon Jordan

-Lance Archer versus Angel Fasion