Big update for tonight’s “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite.
AEW President Tony Khan announced on the “Buy In” pre-show that doctors were unable to clear Jon Moxley for action and he will no longer be competing against Rey Fenix for the International Championship. Instead, Orange Cassidy will be taking Moxley’s place in an attempt to reclaim the title that was his for close to a year.
Unfortunately, Jon Moxley isn't cleared to wrestle @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW International Title.
However…There is a new opponent ready to go!
Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE TONIGHT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fRX5PWn3Dh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2023
Updated lineup for Dynamite:
AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
#1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida
Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus
Adam Page vs. Jay White
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho
Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland
Toni Storm is ready for her close-up
MJF to appear
Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki