Big update for tonight’s “Title Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on the “Buy In” pre-show that doctors were unable to clear Jon Moxley for action and he will no longer be competing against Rey Fenix for the International Championship. Instead, Orange Cassidy will be taking Moxley’s place in an attempt to reclaim the title that was his for close to a year.

Unfortunately, Jon Moxley isn't cleared to wrestle @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW International Title. However…There is a new opponent ready to go! Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE TONIGHT on TBS! pic.twitter.com/fRX5PWn3Dh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 10, 2023

Updated lineup for Dynamite:

AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

#1 Contender for the TNT Championship: Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship: Saraya (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Adam Copeland vs. Luchasaurus

Adam Page vs. Jay White

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Chris Jericho

Christian Cage to respond to Adam Copeland

Toni Storm is ready for her close-up

MJF to appear

Buy In Match – ROH World Championship & NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki