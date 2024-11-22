LA Knight has earned the respect of many of his peers.

Including those outside of WWE, such as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

“The Death Rider” himself offered high praise for “The Mega Star” when talking about the WWE United States Champion during a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to promote the AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view on November 23.

“The thing I love about it is, it’s the perfect example of an overnight success story that took 20 years,” Mox said of Knight. “People think, in all walks of life, they have such impatience for stuff and they give up as soon as things turn hard and as soon as there are challenges in front of them, especially in this sport with such ups and downs.”

Mox continued, “Nobody’s road is consistent and good all the time to the top. They give up so quickly. No matter what anybody told him, he had his vision and intention and stuck with it for years and years and never wavered. All of a sudden, one day, people think they picked him up out of the blue like they had a WWE casting call one day and they hired him. No, it took 20 years of eating sh*t to get to that point. That’s a lesson people should learn from.”

Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2024 on November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.