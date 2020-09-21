AEW world champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with The Sun to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels about the Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns combo in WWE, and how Wednesday night has turned into wrestling night.

Loves the duo of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman:

The concept of him and Paul Heyman – that was very cool to me. I think that’s gonna work out really good. All my friends there (WWE) I wanna turn the TV on and I wanna see them kicking ass and doing great.

On growing AEW’s audience and Wednesday nights being wrestling night: