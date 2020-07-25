Jon Moxley On How Wrestlers Handle Pain Management

During his appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show, Jon Moxley talked about the wear and tear on his body and how he handles pain management. Here’s what he had to say:

That’s not fun. Surgeries and hospitals are not fun. I’ve been pretty lucky. I’ve only had one issue that required surgery and it required three of them because it was a tricep repair, then they go back in for a staph infection, and then back in again over a year later to get rid of the rest of the Staph infection. So it was really only one issue, but I’ve been pretty lucky overall.

People are like, ‘How do you feel today?’ My baseline is that I feel like crap. I’m just so used to being in pain. It’s a pretty chill morning here, I can barely move at this point. I like to train early in the morning. If I train at 9 a.m., I have to get up at 7 a.m. because it’s gonna take me that long to loosen my body up and warm up.