The latest episode of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring centered on indie superstar and current GCW champion Nick Gage, who has made his name known in the pro-wrestling circuit as a deathmatch king.

One person who VICE interviewed for the special was top AEW talent Jon Moxley, who has encountered the MDK King on several occasions throughout his illustrious career, including a recent confrontation at the GCW Spring Break 2021 event. The Purveyor of Violence would state that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wishes he could ever get a wrestler connect with an audience the way Gage does.

He’s not going to stop, and I’m not saying he should. He has the number one talent you need. It’s not biceps, it’s not abs, it’s the ability to connect. Vince McMahon would fucking kill to have one person with that connection to the audience that Nick Gage has. I kind of think his story is just getting started.

The Gage special is available now on VICE.

