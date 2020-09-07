During the All-Out media scrum, Jon Moxley spoke on his excitement level for a potential partnership between AEW and NJPW. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m not shy about the fact that I wish we had some type of agreement with New Japan, I’m obviously still a part of that roster. And I think there’s a lot of benefits to it. I’m not saying, we’re obviously different companies with different products and different business plans. So it’s not like we gotta be married at the hip or anything like that, you know. But you know, maybe a New Japan guy pops up for here or there, or some of our young guys go over and do a super junior tournament to gain experience. I think that’ll be great for everybody. So I’m all about that. I’ll take this belt anywhere they want me to take it.

Credit: AEW. H/T 411Mania.