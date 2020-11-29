During his appearance on his wife Renee’s first ever episode of “Oral Sessions”, Jon Moxley spoke on how the WWE helped him learn how to deal with people. Here’s what he had to say:

Being in WWE kind of helped me learn, as strange as it sounds, kind of helped me learn better social skills. I learned how to talk to people I don’t know, and especially in some of these Make-A-Wishes, the person is shy. You have to make this a good experiences with them. But I got it down to a science. They’d give me the details, I was like ‘What’s the kid’s name? Where’s he from?’ That’s alI I need to know.’ I learned how to be a person in the public eye. It took actual work. It was like, a skill to develop. The difference between me in 2011 and me now is totally different.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.