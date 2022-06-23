Jon Moxley made an appearance on The Sessions with Renée Paquette to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what his headspace was heading into rehab for his issues with alcohol:

“Night sweats, crazy nightmares, my chemicals are all unbalanced, wacky mood swings,” he began. “Let’s say it hasn’t been easy. The not drinking part is easy. It’s not like I have some desire to drink. I have no desire to drink. I can’t even imagine drinking right now. Not drinking was easy. I wanted to stop drinking for a long time. I was trying to quit drinking for a long time. Just dealing with all the after effects and what happens to you physically when your body goes through this metamorphosis, trying to re-calibrate itself has not been easy.” “I’m on national television while I’m going through these problems and being in front of everybody. A lot of people in my position would have stayed in rehab a lot longer. I would have stayed in hiding a lot longer than I was. The one therapist I had straight up told me to retire. She said, ‘Start a wrestling school. Train some kids. You know what the problem is? You gotta get out of there.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s that.’”

