AEW world champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Reel Talker to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including the Purveyor Of Violence’s relationship with Tony Khan, how long he plans to wrestle for, and a possible future in acting. Highlights can be found below.

Talks about his acting career and taking on challenging roles:

I want to do something rewarding and challenging. If I got the opportunity, I think I could do pretty good if I was given a more challenging role, a dramatic role. Playing a character that’s different from myself and spending more time working on the craft. I think I have the skills to do that.

His relationship with Tony Khan and remaining in AEW:

I’ve become great friends with Tony Kahn, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince in how many years. We’ve been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic. I’m incredibly proud of everybody (in AEW).

Believes he’ll be wrestling into his 50s: