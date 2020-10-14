AEW world champion Jon Moxley recently spoke with Reel Talker to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including the Purveyor Of Violence’s relationship with Tony Khan, how long he plans to wrestle for, and a possible future in acting. Highlights can be found below.
Talks about his acting career and taking on challenging roles:
I want to do something rewarding and challenging. If I got the opportunity, I think I could do pretty good if I was given a more challenging role, a dramatic role. Playing a character that’s different from myself and spending more time working on the craft. I think I have the skills to do that.
His relationship with Tony Khan and remaining in AEW:
I’ve become great friends with Tony Kahn, who is a great dude and the most successful promoter outside of Vince in how many years. We’ve been able to create something as a team and to get through the challenge of this pandemic. I’m incredibly proud of everybody (in AEW).
Believes he’ll be wrestling into his 50s:
I’d like to wrestle till I’m in my 50’s, hopefully. Whatever that means? I don’t know. AEW in the United States, will definitely always be my home, I think. It’s just done so much for me and I’ve done everything I could to help build the brand and solidify it as a legit alternative and it’s vital to the wrestling industry that AEW be successful. I don’t see that changing ever. I have loyalty to the people who treat me well and they have treated me extremely well.