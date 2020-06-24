Jon Moxley Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concern, Brian Cage Now In Action

AEW President Tony Khan has revealed on Twitter that Jon Moxley will no longer be competing on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and will be replaced by his Fyter Fest challenger Brian Cage in action. Khan states that Moxley may have encountered someone who has COVID-19, and as a precaution he will be remaining at home to get tested.

He writes, “Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight.”

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

UPDATED DYNAMITE CARD:

-Luchasaurus versus Wardlow in a Lumberjack match

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Brodie Lee/Colt Cabana

-FTR versus SCU

-Matt Hardy versus Santana

-Brian Cage in action

-Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho segment

-Cody Rhodes press conference