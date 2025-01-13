Jon Moxley doesn’t regret roasting Patrick Mahomes.

During a new interview with Cincinnati.com with his wife, Renee Paquette, The Death Rider reflected on being the guest “Rulers of the Jungle” for a Week 13 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals back on December 4, 2022.

While at the game, Moxley ruffled some feathers by commenting that Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was “going to pee his red pants all the way back to Kansas City.”

The game ended that day with a score of 27-24, with the Bengals picking up the victory over the Chiefs.

Whether or not Mahomes peed his red pants on the way back to Kansas City is anybody’s guess.

While talking with the Cincy website this week, Mox and Paquette spoke about the memorable incident.

Renee Paquette: “Why don’t you talk about being Ruler of the Jungle and how much you ruined it for anybody else’s experience moving forward?”



Jon Moxley: “I think they took away a live (microphone) from anybody going forward. I didn’t even say anything that bad. They asked me to pump up the crowd.”



Renee Paquette: “You said, ‘Patrick Mahomes is going to piss his little red pants all the way back to Kansas City.”



Jon Moxley: “Yeah, and that’s not that bad. It’s not that bad at all. Get out of here, dude. It’s Sunday. This is football. It’s not Sunday School hopscotch. It’s the NFL. But yeah, they got all upset about it.”