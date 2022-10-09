As noted…Nick Gage defeated Jon Moxley at last night’s Fight Club even to win the GCW world championship, a match that Gage would have had to retire from if he lost. However, this did leave many to wonder what Mox’s future with GCW would look like.

According to Fightful Select, the Purveyor of Violence is done with GCW for the time being. The report notes that since Moxley signed a new contract with AEW he is exclusive to only AEW and their overseas partner, NJPW. It is noted that Moxley could still do the occasional indie date, but those are more likely to be surprise appearances.

Sources from GCW reportedly told the publication that AEW higher-ups did not want Moxley to wrestle the match with Gage, but Moxley insisted so that he could properly finish his storyline with Gage and the GCW title. GCW reps also claim that they had no say in how the match would play out, which included Moxley getting attacked by W. Morrissey from The Firm to further his storyline with MJF.

